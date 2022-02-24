Sanitation worker killed, another hurt in Nanuet hit and run

By Eyewitness News
NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A sanitation worker was killed and another injured when they were struck by a car while crossing the street to collect trash receptacles in a hit and run in Nanuet.

It happened in the area at 17 South Second Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say the two victims were crossing the street when a vehicle struck both of them, and the driver fled the scene.

The driver of the garage truck described hearing a loud collision when the men were struck.

Arriving officers located one of the victims unresponsive lying in the roadway, while the second man was seated on a nearby curb experiencing pain and difficulty breathing.

Both victims were initially treated by officers before being transported to area hospitals, where one of the victims, Estibe Bustos Ceballos, died two days later.

The suspect and the vehicle were identified and located by police, and 29-year-old Christain Lemus-Vasquez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Spring Valley head football coach Andrew Delva to help Ceballos' family.

Delva said the victim was a former player who was loved by many on the team.

"This young man came on to the team with no experience, barley speaking any English, but after learning the game he became a solid contributor to the team," Delva wrote. "Estive was loved by so many in the Spring Valley community, this is why his death hurts us all who were so close to Estive. This young man all throughout HS worked multiple jobs and was a student athlete who never complained about any of it. This young man was a devoted husband and father worked hard everyday."

