Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos scolded over lax GPS battery charging

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- A judge has warned the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five to keep his monitoring device battery properly charged or he may be jailed on higher bail.

Fotis Dulos appeared Monday in Stamford Superior Court after officials reported the battery level on the ankle-worn device fell below 25% at least four times in the past month.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, vanished May 24 and hasn't been seen since. She and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce and child custody case.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood and took other coverup actions.

Fotis Dulos remains free after posting $1 million bail.

RELATED: Girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband turns herself in to Connecticut police

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stamfordnew canaancourtcourt casejennifer dulosmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
Vaccine Tracker: Find out measles vaccination rate at your school
AccuWeather: Cooler and drier Tuesday
Park photos, videos sought in search for missing NJ girl
2-year-old falls out high-rise building window, dies in NYC
Could chocolate milk be removed from NYC schools?
Show More
2 women believed to be innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn
NY Islanders break ground on new LI arena
Suspect in missing NJ woman case has angry outburst in court
Congress wants answers on Trump's dig for dirt on Biden
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
More TOP STORIES News