Coronavirus Updates:Doctors call summer surge pandemic of the unvaccinated

"We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination," he said.
Although rare, there have been new reports of deaths from breakthrough infections, fully vaccinated people getting the virus.
"We think probably people who are much older and people who may have immune problems, so they're on medicines to weaken their immune system may be at higher risk," said Dr. Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director.
There's also growing concern about unvaccinated children. With more than 23,000 new pediatric cases in the last week, nearly double the number reported at the end of June.
Here are more of today's headlines:
CDC advisory panel meeting
A CDC advisory panel is set to discuss the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whether or not booster shots are needed, and if the shots should be approved for children under age 12.
Vaccines or weekly testing required for NYC health workers
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City healthcare workers will have to show one-time proof of vaccination or submit weekly negative COVID-19 test results beginning August 2. The move comes amid a growing rise in the number of COVID cases across the city, the majority of which are being caused by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab COVID research
GOP Sen. Rand Paul stepped up his months-long fight with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggesting he lied to Congress about whether the National Institutes of Health funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and triggering an angry shouting match. At a Senate Health Committee hearing meant to update lawmakers on the country's COVID-19 response, the Kentucky Republican began by asking Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if he's aware that it's a crime to lie to Congress.
Spike in air rage incidents, majority involve passengers' refusal of mask mandate
With the rise in airline passengers has come a rise in violence and aggression in our nation's airports and onboard flights throughout the country. On Tuesday, two federal U.S. agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) sounded the alarm on the increasingly unfriendly skies. The FAA announced nearly 100 more in-flight incidents with unruly passengers -- a week after its worst weekly report of unruly passengers this summer -- bringing this year's total to 3,509 reports. An overwhelming majority of these in-flight incidents, 2,605, involve passengers who refuse to comply with the federal mask mandate.
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant
A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first detected in Peru in December 2020, according to the World Health Organization and makes up 81% of COVID-19 cases sequenced in the country since April 2021, according to a June WHO report. Currently, WHO designates lambda as a "variant of interest."
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question