Eva Longoria to be honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival for 'Flamin' Hot'

The new movie "Flamin' Hot" is inspired by the story of Richard Montanez, an ex-con and former gang member, who became a janitor at the Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonga, California

LOS ANGELES -- It was one of the buzziest films of the year and now "Flamin' Hot" has earned Eva Longoria a special honor.

Longoria will receive the Discovery Director award at the 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her work on "Flamin' Hot."

The movie tells the true story of the Frito Lay janitor who came up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The snack became a global sensation and the story is an inspiring tale of defying the odds.

Longoria has been a mainstay in Hollywood for years on the acting and producing fronts. "Flamin' Hot" is her feature film directorial debut.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will feature a special screening of the film and a Q &A with Longoria. The festival takes place October 21-28.

You can watch "Flamin' Hot" now on Hulu or Disney+.

