Ewing schools return to classes after MSU gunman found with note threatening NJ schools

Police say their investigation indicated that Anthony McRae has not lived in the Ewing area in several years.

The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, had ties to the New Jersey school district.

EWING, New Jersey (WABC) -- Schools in Ewing Township, New Jersey will return to class today, just one day after they were closed during a mass shooting thousands of miles away.

He had a three-page document on him expressing reasons for the attack and listing other additional locations in Franklin Park, New Jersey, as well as Michigan and Colorado.

Ewing police were immediately notified of the threat to two schools.

The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union.

Police say McRae shot himself miles from campus while being confronted by officers. Three students were killed and five others were wounded.

Investigators say that McRae had a history of mental health issues.

"As the investigation continued, and out of an abundance of caution, the Ewing Public Schools were closed for the day," Ewing police said. "Officers from Ewing and surrounding agencies were stationed at each closed public school as well as other schools in the township."

Ewing police say that after further investigation it was determined the incident was isolated to Michigan and "there is no threat to Ewing schools."

WATCH: Authorities ID MSU shooter

Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, says investigators still "have absolutely no idea" what McRae's motive was.

McRae was not a student or Michigan State employee.

The superintendent of Ewing Public Schools reiterated in a message to the school community that there was no threat to any of the schools.

"After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools. Information received during our investigation indicated that McRae has not resided in the Ewing area in several years," part of the letter said. "Our hearts go out to the victims in Michigan. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to cooperate and partner with the Ewing Police Department in the wake of this incident. Thank you for your patience and support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

