TEACHER ARRESTED

Former NJ teacher sentenced to prison for upskirt videos

EMBED </>More Videos

Fmr. New Jersey teacher sentenced. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 21, 2018.

MEDFORD, New Jersey --
A former New Jersey high school teacher who used a camera hidden inside a drink container to take videos up the skirts of female students is now headed to state prison.

Eric Howell received a five-year sentence Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty in March to child endangerment.

Burlington County prosecutors say the 44-year-old Maple Shade resident placed the container in his briefcase to capture video as he walked near girls at Lenape High School in Medford.

He was suspended last year when someone noticed an apparent attempt to position his briefcase beneath a student's skirt. He was later fired.

Authorities say there's no evidence that Howell shared any of the recordings.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsteacherteacher arrestedNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHER ARRESTED
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Camp counselor, teacher from LI accused of sex abuse
Teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him
More teacher arrested
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News