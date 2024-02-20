After-school teacher in Harlem accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old student

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An after-school teacher was arraigned in court Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old student.

Miles McNeal, 25, taught a photography class at PS 185 in Harlem prior to his arrest on Feb. 1.

Dozens of parents met at a closed-door meeting on Feb. 8 to discuss both their concern and anger with how the school handled the after-school employee's arrest.

Parents said they were not notified promptly and that the school's principal has since been reassigned.

The Department of Education released a statement confirming that both the principal and parent coordinator were removed from the school.

McNeal is accused of both sexually abusing a female student and taking photos of the child's private parts.

He's also accused of showing those same photographs to other students.

McNeal pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and remains in custody. His lawyer declined to comment.

"These allegations are reprehensible," the DOE said in a statement. "The safety and wellbeing of our students is our absolute top priority. This matter is being investigated by the District Attorney and also internally at NYCPS. During this leadership change at the school, the district superintendent has been working closely with families and school community members."

The NYPD is asking any other victims to come forward by calling the NYPD's Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-646-610-7272, Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

