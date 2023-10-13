Father and son teachers at NJ school arrested, accused of possessing child porn

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News spoke to a few parents whose children attend Midland School - the elementary school where Jeffrey Grossman, 65, taught and his son, Steven Grossman, 24, was a substitute teacher. Parents found out Thursday that father and son were arrested - accused of viewing, downloading, and possessing child pornography.

Parents say the elder Grossman accompanied their children on a trip to Washington D.C. back in May.

"And he confiscated their phones every night. So my fear now was he's looking at my kids' pictures - my girls in their bikinis at that young age," said Julie Agatone.

Parents are livid, wanting to know more about the timeline of the investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office. Specifically, they want to know whether the Grossmans were allowed to be around children while investigators were looking into their internet activities.

Besides teaching, Jeffrey Grossman serves as Borough Council President in Tenafly where records say both men live on Downey Drive.

Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna released a statement that says in part, "I think it is in the best interest of the borough that Mr. Grossman steps down in order that the people's business can continue uninterrupted and without distraction."

Part of a statement from the superintendent to parents in the Rochelle Park school district says of the Grossmans, "They are prohibited from coming to the school for any reason and are prohibited from contacting any student or staff."

Parents say they have plenty of questions for the next school board meeting next week.

Both men appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon. The attorney for the elder Grossman entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. No plea was entered for his son.

They are due back in court next week.

