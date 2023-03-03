WATCH LIVE

Excavator accidentally plunges into street in Jersey City causing pipe burst, major hole

Friday, March 3, 2023 11:48AM
Excavator causes pipe burst, major hole on Jersey City street
Neighbors in the area say they have lost water and there is a strong smell of gas.

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A machine that is supposed to help repair roads actually caused some major damage in Jersey City on Thursday.

Official say an excavator plunged into York Street, creating a massive hole and causing a pipe to burst.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Neighbors in the area say they have lost water and there is a strong smell of gas.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

