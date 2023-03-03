Excavator accidentally plunges into street in Jersey City causing pipe burst, major hole

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A machine that is supposed to help repair roads actually caused some major damage in Jersey City on Thursday.
Official say an excavator plunged into York Street, creating a massive hole and causing a pipe to burst.
The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Neighbors in the area say they have lost water and there is a strong smell of gas.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.