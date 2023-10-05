Extra Time: Trump departs fraud trial, Mayor Adams heads to Mexico

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the civil fraud case against Donald Trump, Mayor Eric Adams' trip to Central and South America and the chaos on Capitol Hill.

Trump once again appeared in a courtroom in Lower Manhattan Wednesday to listen in as witnesses took the stand.

New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out her case, accusing Trump and his eldest sons of lying about the net worth of their assets.

The judge overseeing the case issued a limited gag order after Trump verbally attacked his law clerk on his social media platform.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett covered all the developments from Lower Manhattan.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Adams heads south to spread message of what awaits migrants in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams is setting off on his trip across Latin America with the hopes of addressing the migrant crisis at its source. He says migrants being sold the American dream are also getting sold lies. The mayor hopes to correct any misinformation about what migrants can expect when they arrive in New York City.

McCarthy's ouster triggers heated speaker battle

With the historic vote to oust Republican Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives, the leadership fight is now another headache. There's not a lot of positive talk after Tuesday's ouster, an overthrow led by Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and his small band of rogue lawmakers. The move was accomplished with the help of democrats, who voted with Gaetz against McCarthy.

