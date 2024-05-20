3 cars hit by falling poles after freight train hits wires over tracks in Elizabeth: officials

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three cars were hit by falling poles and debris on Monday after a freight train hit wires over railroad tracks in Elizabeth, officials say.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. as the train was passing by on Division Street.

The train hit the wires which caused multiple poles to come down and the cars were hit. The people in the cars suffered minor injuries.

PSE &G is on scene and disconnecting power, officials added.

Some surrounding buildings in the area have lost some power and Verizon is heading to the scene as well.

The intersection at Trumbull and Division streets will be closed for the next several hours.

The incident is under investigation.

N.J. Burkett has the story from Brooklyn.

