Extra Time: NYPD prepares ahead of potential Trump indictment

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the NYPD's preparations ahead of the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the NYPD's preparations ahead of the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Trump himself said he is facing arrest in the case of an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The ex-president called on his supporters to protest, and on Monday, his supporters gathering outside Trump Tower while the NYPD set up barricades and surveillance cameras outside the criminal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan was live outside the district attorney's office where another protest was scheduled to take place.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Scarsdale fatal crash

Westchester County officials released new details Monday, including the names of the five young people tragically killed, regarding a fiery crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway over the weekend. The family tells Eyewitness News that six siblings and cousins were heading to Derby, Connecticut from a mall when their 2021 Nissan Rogue veered off the parkway in Scarsdale just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lithium-ion battery legislation

Mayor Eric Adams signed five bills into law on Monday, aimed at preventing fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. Over the weekend, in the Bronx that investigators say was caused by a lithium-ion battery. The FDNY says the batteries have caused 33 fires across New York City this year.

Bank failures fallout

The Swiss government cleared the way for investment banking giant, UBS to purchase parts of its struggling rival credit Suisse. This comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve and some of the world's other central banks are coming together to provide easier access by foreign banks to U.S. dollars.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.