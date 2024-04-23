Extra Time: Tense standoff continues at Columbia; police warn of burglary uptick in NJ

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the tense standoff at Columbia University, an uptick in burglaries in New Jersey and the wild discovery in Central Park that has some people worried.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the tense standoff at Columbia University, an uptick in burglaries in New Jersey and the wild discovery in Central Park that has some people worried.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the tense standoff at Columbia University, an uptick in burglaries in New Jersey and the wild discovery in Central Park that has some people worried.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the tense standoff at Columbia University, an uptick in burglaries in New Jersey and the wild discovery in Central Park that has some people worried.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the tense standoff at Columbia University, an uptick in burglaries in New Jersey and the wild discovery in Central Park that has some people worried.

Shouting, sit-ins and tense interactions continued at Columbia on Tuesday.

The ongoing demonstrations have prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson to pay a visit to the campus on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang was at Columbia in Morningside Heights with more.

Meanwhile in Greenwich Village, protests continued at NYU on Tuesday as well. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Washington Square Park for more than five hours.

During protests Monday night, 120 people were arrested, including at least 10 NYU professors. Police say the crowd pelted officers with a chair and bottles as officers tried to disperse the crowd.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Burglaries, car thefts tick up as thieves eye luxury cars in Rahway

Police in Rahway, New Jersey are issuing a warning to the community about an increase in burglaries and car thefts.

Officials have released surveillance video that was captured early Sunday morning of a suspected carjacking crew. The crew was spotted being dropped off in a car that police say was involved in at least three similar incidents in the area.

Coyote spotted strolling through Central Park

A wild discovery in Central Park has some people worried.

Video shows a large coyote strolling around the park's Cherry Hil area near Bethesda Fountain on Saturday.

Eyewitness News spoke with the man who took the video. He saw the coyote during his morning jog.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.