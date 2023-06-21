Extra Time: Tragic e-bike shop fire; NYC subway slashings

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on a deadly e-bike fire at a shop on the Lower East Side.

The flames broke out in the middle of the night and spread to the apartments upstairs, killing four people.

In the past, the business had been issued violations and the owner, fined. There have been 108 fires related to lithium-ion batteries so far this year. Those fires have been blamed for 13 deaths.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Manhattan subway slashings

A man was arrested in connection with the attack of three women who were slashed in the subway system over the weekend. Police charged 28-year-old Kemal Rideout with multiple counts of assault, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric examination. Investigators said he targeted three women at random in the New York City subway, and sliced their legs open with a knife.

NYC gun violence

Fifteen people were shot in 10 separate incidents across New York City on Monday. Five of them, including a 16-year-old, have died. Overall in the city, shootings are down about 24% compared to this point last year.

Missing submersible local efforts

The New York Air National Guard is assisting in the search and rescue operation for the missing Titanic tourist submersible. The boat went missing Sunday with five people onboard and 96 hours worth of oxygen. The New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, based in Westhampton Beach, launched an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue aircraft Monday and Tuesday at the request of the Coast Guard.

Titanic submarine experts

It's worth putting into perspective just how extreme conditions are in the deep ocean for humans. As far as your average person is concerned, the maximum depth your body can handle is about 40 meters below the surface. That's about 130 feet. To get to the final resting place of the Titanic, you have to dive to about 3,800 meters. That's deep enough to submerge eight empire state buildings stacked on top of each other. An expert forensic geoscience joined 'Extra Time' to discuss the logistics in more detail.

