NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the chaos at Columbia University as protesters continue to defy orders to disperse.

Student protesters at Columbia defied a 2 p.m. deadline from school officials to leave or face suspension.

Instead of packing up the encampment that's been set up on the west lawn for nearly two weeks, the unrest grew, with protesters marching around the encampment and declaring they have no plans to leave.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reports at the campus in Morningside Heights.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Affordable internet access to be cut off?

Nearly 60 million Americans may no longer be able to afford access to the internet this week.

A government program that helps keep low-income households online is set to run out of money by Wednesday, and the bill to extend the program is stalled in Congress. It is called the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP.

Joining us with more is Ryan Johnston, Senior Policy Counsel for Federal Affairs for Next Century Cities.

Maximizing your financial security

If all your money is in checking and savings accounts, it may be time to consider investing.

Keeping all your money parked in cash or in a savings account is helpful for day-to-day transactions and having rainy day savings, but it is not going to ultimately get you to a place of financial security.

Most financial experts say the best way to earn more money over the years is through investing, rather than those standard bank accounts. So, how do you begin your financial journey?

Joining us with more is Jessica Perrone, founder of Her Financial IQ.

