Extra Time: The saga of Congressman George Santos

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we discuss the latest headlines surrounding Rep. George Santos.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest developments in the ongoing saga of Rep. George Santos.

Wednesday evening saw the Long Island Republican face a vote that would expel him from the House of Representatives. The final vote was 179-213, falling short of the votes needed to pass the resolution against Santos.

Though recorded prior to the vote on the House floor, Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans was in Washington D.C. with the latest developments up to that resolution.

Donald Trump Jr. says her never worked on key documents in dad's fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr. testified Wednesday that he never worked on his father's financial statements, the documents at the heart of the civil fraud trial that threatens former President Donald Trump's real estate empire.

NYC launches plan to extend average life expectancy

New York City officials announced a new campaign on Wednesday to extend the average lifespan of all New Yorkers.

A study released in April revealed that the pandemic and the ongoing opioid abuse cut the city's average life expectancy by 4.6 years between 2019 and 2020.

After the worst drop in decades, Mayor Eric Adams hopes to extend the average lifespan to 83 years by 2030, with gains across racial and ethnic groups.

CDC report finds infant mortality rates has risen for 1st time in 2 decades

Infant mortality rates in the United States increased last year for the first time in two decades, according to new federal provisional data. For the report, published early Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Vital Statistics, researchers looked at birth/infant death data collected through the National Vital Statistics System.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.