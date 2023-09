<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=13828777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be the New Jersey's senior senator," Menendez said.