On Monday's edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' we cover the migrant crisis, lithium-ion battery fires and a potential third indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Extra Time: Roosevelt Hotel cannot fit more migrants, Mayor Adams warns spacing issue will worsen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday's edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' we cover the urgent migrant crisis.

Migrants continue to wait outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan after the city said it ran out of space to house people. Mayor Eric Adams warned there could be similar scenes unfolding across the city as more migrants arrive.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sonia Rincón spoke to some of the migrants living and working near the hotel about the conditions.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

How to prevent e-bike fires from ravaging the city

Monday morning, two people were injured when an e-bike caught fire in the Bronx. They are expected to survive.

Thirteen have been killed so far this year in lithium-ion battery fires.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter interviews FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh.

Potential third criminal indictment for former President Donald Trump

On Monday, Trump said on social media that he believes an indictment is "coming any day now."

The potential indictment pertains to the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Bill Ritter talked to ABC's Deputy Political Director, Averi Harper about the potential indictment, and the race for the White House.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.