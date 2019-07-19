Eyewitness News camera captures Manhattan jewelry store thief fleeing scene

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Eyewitness News photographer shooting heat wave-related video stumbled onto a jewelry store robbery in Manhattan Friday and captured one of the suspects on camera fleeing the scene.

The video has been turned over to police investigating the gunpoint robbery at the Tourneau store on Sixth Avenue.

Authorities say the men burst into the business just before 11:30 a.m., and two displayed firearms while the third hit the display case with a hammer.

One suspect was taken into custody inside the store, while the other two fled -- one of them running away before circling back and walking directly in front of our camera.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

