Eyewitness News Evening Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Polls open in NYC, NJ as early voting begins


Voters are heading to the polls Saturday for early voting in both New York City and for the first time ever, in New Jersey as well.

Teen arrested after violent brawl at NYC high school


A 13-year-old girl was arrested after a violent brawl broke out at Wagner High School on Staten Island Friday afternoon.

Small plane plows into shrubs near LI airport


A small plane attempting an emergency landing overshot a runway at a Hamptons airport and plowed into some shrubs on Saturday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Man killed in Bronx fatal hit-and-run


Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in the Riverdale section of the Bronx around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

AccuWeather: Cloudy and much cooler


Variable cloudiness to start the weekend and much cooler than recent days.

