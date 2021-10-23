13-year-old girl arrested after violent brawl at Staten Island high school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11153775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five guns were found on students in New York City schools in a 24-hour period.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11144621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is a consumer warning about a bank scheme that's fooling customers, costing them thousands of dollars in just seconds.

MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A disturbing video of a fight inside a Staten Island school is going viral.Police say it all started between a 13-year-old, and someone else outside the school, and poured into the hallways of Wagner High School. Now, the teenager is facing charges.Blood was smeared on the floor, and items were scattered. The 13-year-old punched another student several times in the head as school resource officers and teachers, along with other students tried to break it up."I knew one of the teachers, so I got really scared," said junior Olivia Lee.What was even more frightening is that detectives say the 13-year-old had a knife, and the rumors and fear circulated quickly in the school."Everybody in the classroom saw the video, and we thought a teacher and student got stabbed," Lee said.Police say no one was stabbed, but the teen suspect suffered a bloody nose. The victim's injuries are unknown.This latest act of school violence is causing big concerns.A spokesperson with the Department of Education released a statement saying,"Violence of any kind has no place in our schools and School Safety Agents and school staff immediately worked to deescalate this situation and ensured no students were injured. We are working with NYPD regarding follow up actions and appropriate consequences will be addressed."Despite those words, students want more backup."Metal detectors, more security to make sure students aren't fighting and it won't happen," said one student.Police say both the 13-year-old suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital, and that teen is now facing charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.The school was not put on lockdown or evacuated during the incident.----------