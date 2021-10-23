Polls open in New York City, New Jersey as early voting begins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11156828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Biden's infrastructure bill and the latest on the NYC mayor race. Bill, Hank and Rick have more.

Voters headed to the polls Saturday for early voting in both New York City and for the first time ever, in New Jersey as well.In New York City, the Board of Elections says more than 15,000 people cast ballots.Manhattan had the most early voters with more than 4,500.Early voting runs through October 31. Voters will have till then to cast an early ballot ahead of election day on November 2.In the race for New Jersey governor, it's incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.Former President Barack Obama was in Newark Saturday stumping for Gov. Murphy.The latest polls show Republican Ciattarelli gaining ground on Murphy, as he runs for a second term.Murphy and his family cast their ballots Saturday morning at the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center.In March, he signed a law requiring all counties to provide early, in-person voting for all statewide elections.Meanwhile, Ciattarelli, greeted voters at get-out-the-vote events in several townships, including Colts Neck, where he slammed his opponent as being out of touch.In New York City voters will decide who will become the next mayor, with Democrat Eric Adams going up against Republican Curtis Sliwa.Sliwa accompanied his wife Nancy as she cast her early ballot on the Upper West Side.She is running for city council against Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer.There was no shortage of political mudslinging as Sliwa took aim at his opponent, Eric Adams.Adams spent the day at a rally in Chinatown, encouraging people to get to the polls before election day.WABC-TV will co-host the second and final debate for the New York City mayoral race between democrat Eric Adams and republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday, October 26.to submit your questions for the debate.----------