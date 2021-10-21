nyc mayor

NYC Mayor Race: Adams, Sliwa to face off in final debate on WABC-TV

The debate will broadcast on Channel 7 and WABC-TV's digital platforms
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will co-host the second and final debate for the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, October 26.

Democratic candidate Eric Adams and Republican counterpart Curtis Sliwa will once again face off after a heated debate on October 20.

The two men running to become New York City's next mayor offered starkly different visions at their first debate about how to lead the nation's largest city out of the pandemic.

They'll take the stage one last time before the election on November 2, hoping to sway voters who are still undecided.

WABC-TV will be co-hosting the debate with the League of Women Voters of NYC, Univision 41 Nueva York, Hispanic Federation and NAACP NYS Conference.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter will be one of the moderators.

How to watch:

The debate will air on Tuesday, October 26, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Channel 7 and stream on our ABC7NY digital and streaming platforms.

Democrat Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and a former New York City police captain, is widely expected to win the Nov. 2 election against Republican Curtis Sliwa, the fo



