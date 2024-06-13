Up Close preview: Democrats Latimer, Bowman square off ahead of New York primary election

Bill Ritter sat down with Democrats George Latimer and Jamaal Bowman before their primary election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is -- without question -- the biggest primary race in the New York area.

On June 25, voters in New York's 16th District will decide between two Democrats vying to represent Westchester County and part of the Bronx.

Incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman is locked in a tight race with challenger -- and current Westchester County Executive -- George Latimer.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter asked both candidates about their perspectives on the war in the Middle East.

"I've called for a permanent ceasefire very early on," Bowman said. "Why? Because we need peace."

"While people look at both sides as contributing to why we have this problem, the unwillingness by Jamaal to really understand that Hamas is a major reason why this problem has occurred," Latimer said.

You can watch Bill Ritter's entire interview with Bowman and Latimer on Up Close, Sunday morning at 11.

