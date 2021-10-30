Eyewitness News Evening Update

Society

Eyewitness News
Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

More FDNY fire companies close amid staffing shortage


For a second day, a number of FDNY fire companies have closed because of lack of staffing in what the department suspects is a limited job action.

7-year-old killed, woman critically injured in apartment fire in Manhattan


A 7-year-old boy was killed and his grandmother was badly hurt in an overnight apartment fire in Manhattan, caused by electrical wiring.

2 days left in New Jersey's first ever early in-person voting


New Jersey's first ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday, with more than 500,000 mail-in and in-person votes already cast, for Tuesday's election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature.

AccuWeather Alert: Showers, but not a washout


Showers will continue Saturday, tapering off around noon, but returning in the afternoon.

