Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
More FDNY fire companies close amid staffing shortage
For a second day, a number of FDNY fire companies have closed because of lack of staffing in what the department suspects is a limited job action.
7-year-old killed, woman critically injured in apartment fire in Manhattan
A 7-year-old boy was killed and his grandmother was badly hurt in an overnight apartment fire in Manhattan, caused by electrical wiring.
2 days left in New Jersey's first ever early in-person voting
New Jersey's first ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday, with more than 500,000 mail-in and in-person votes already cast, for Tuesday's election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature.
AccuWeather Alert: Showers, but not a washout
Showers will continue Saturday, tapering off around noon, but returning in the afternoon.
----------
