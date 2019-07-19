FAA: Small plane crashes near airport with 4 on board in Wappingers Falls

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed less than a mile from an airport as it attempted to land Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported as the Piper PA46 was on final approach into the Hudson Valley Regional Airport around 2:30 p.m., the FAA said.
It is believed there were four people onboard at the time of the crash. Their conditions are not yet known.
Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro released the following statement:
"We have been notified of a plane down east of the Hudson Valley Regional Airport with reported four passengers on board. The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response is on the scene assisting New Hackensack Fire Department. Our office is on scene and monitoring the situation to provide necessary assistance. The Department of Emergency Response will provide updates as soon as they are available."
The FAA will investigate.
