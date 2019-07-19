FAA: Small plane crashes near airport with 4 on board in Wappingers Falls

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed less than a mile from an airport as it attempted to land Friday afternoon.The incident was reported as the Piper PA46 was on final approach into the Hudson Valley Regional Airport around 2:30 p.m., the FAA said.It is believed there were four people onboard at the time of the crash. Their conditions are not yet known.Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro released the following statement:The FAA will investigate.----------