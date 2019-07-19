FAA: Small plane crashes near airport with 4 on board in Wappingers Falls

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed less than a mile from an airport as it attempted to land Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported as the Piper PA46 was on final approach into the Hudson Valley Regional Airport around 2:30 p.m., the FAA said.

It is believed there were four people onboard at the time of the crash. Their conditions are not yet known.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro released the following statement:

"We have been notified of a plane down east of the Hudson Valley Regional Airport with reported four passengers on board. The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response is on the scene assisting New Hackensack Fire Department. Our office is on scene and monitoring the situation to provide necessary assistance. The Department of Emergency Response will provide updates as soon as they are available."

The FAA will investigate.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dutchess countypoughkeepsieplane accidentplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured, 1 critical, after being struck by car on the Upper West Side
Eyewitness News camera captures jewelry store thief fleeing scene
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
US citizen from Brooklyn accused of becoming ISIS sniper
NYC Triathlon, OZY Fest canceled due to extreme heat
ConEd warns of taxed system, asks businesses to set temp at 78
Neighbors: Man who scaled burning high-rise was looking for mom
Show More
Yankees great preparing to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Man trying to break up Bronx fight dies after being punched
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
Heat wave: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
More TOP STORIES News