Facebook passwords compromised: Meta warns 1M users may have login information stolen

CHICAGO -- Facebook's owner, Meta, warned that as many as 1 million users may have had their login information stolen.

Meta's researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

The company said it is reaching out to users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors and lifestyle services.

Often app users are asked to log in with Facebook, which allows hackers to steal logins and passwords.

