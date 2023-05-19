Officials say the circumstances are unclear, but the woman accused of slashing the victim was with her four-year-old at the time.

Man slashed in arm by woman at Fair Lawn restaurant: Police

FAIR LAWN, Bergen County (WABC) -- Police in Fair Lawn, New Jersey were called to a local restaurant after a man was reportedly slashed Thursday night.

The slashing occurred in the Craftsman Restaurant on Maple Avenue.

Officials say the circumstances are unclear, but the woman accused of slashing the victim was with her four-year-old at the time.

The victim suffered a slash to his arm, but it is unclear if the woman will face charges, police said.

The child was released into the care of his father.

