Police searching for burglars who used car to break into smoke shop in Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for burglars in Connecticut who used their car to break into a smoke shop on Sunday.

Security camera footage shows a silver vehicle backing through the gated storefront of Mohegan Smoke Shop in Fairfield, where officials say two men got out of the car and grabbed various items.

Fairfield Police would not release the remaining video that recorded the men as they hopped out of the car, grabbed the cash drawer along with some vaping products and then took off.

"They didn't get much cash," said Steffon Sampson of the Mohegan Smoke Shop. "They didn't take anything. Like any business does, we do a money drop at the end of the night, so they took off with probably $30 in coins."

Police found the getaway car unoccupied.

On Monday, boards cover up the shop's front entrance while the incident has left nearby businesses concerned.

"At first, I thought maybe a pipe might have broken down because I saw some lights hanging down from the ceiling," said Sam Almanzán of Olé Soccer. "Then I spoke to one of the guys who were cleaning in there and they told me they got robbed. And that this wasn't the first time either, it was like about the second or third time this might have happened with them."

Back at the smoke shop, Sampson told Eyewitness News that insurance will hopefully cover the cost of repairs to the front door and ceiling.

In the meantime, detectives continue their investigation, which includes an examination of what these cameras captured.

