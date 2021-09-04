53 cars seized in Queens in fake paper license plate crackdown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10996976" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After Ida's historic flooding, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday detailed new initiatives he hopes will help avoid similar catastrophes in the future.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Dozens of cars were seized on Friday in Queens in a crackdown on fake paper license plates by the New York City Sheriff's Office.From midnight to 8 a.m., deputies patrolled several neighborhoods including Glendale, Maspeth, and Middle Village.They used license plate reader technology to identify vehicles displaying illegal and counterfeit paper license plates parked on public streets.Deputies also issued more than 50 tickets for parking and traffic violations.Since June, deputy sheriffs have seized 238 vehicles, issued over 200 traffic summonses, and charged 21 individuals with various crimes related to displaying illegal and counterfeit paper license plates on public streets.Vehicles with illegal and counterfeit paper license plates circumvent all types of public safety programs such as speed cameras in school zones, red-light cameras, and bus lane cameras and are also used to evade tolls and vehicle taxes.----------