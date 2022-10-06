Fall colors 2022: Where to see the best colors of fall this weekend

Here's where to find the best fall foliage 2022 across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, and other parts of the country.

Meterologist Jeff Smith takes a look at where to find the best colors of fall this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall foliage season is here! Here's where to find the best views across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, and other parts of the country.

Finding brilliant colors will be trickier this season thanks to the record-breaking drought across the Northeast.

Tree deprived of water become stressed, and experts say we're likely not going to see the same radiant colors as we would in a normal year

In New York, peak fall colors are expected in the Adirondacks this weekend (Oct. 8-9). ILoveNY.com is providing weekly updates on where to see the best colors.

Northern Connecticut is also expecting to see moderate fall foliage this weekend with the peak arriving next week. You can see the latest reports at Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

The average peak fall color in New Jersey is later in October.

Of course, fall colors can be seen all over the country. One of the best resources is a fall foliage prediction map from Smoky Mountains National Park. You can check color projections for anywhere in the country on a weekly basis through November 21.

Be sure to check the AccuWeather forecast too when planning your trip!

