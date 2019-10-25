Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have a partly sunny day to close out the week, but the sunshine will give way to more clouds as the day goes on.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Friday
Fading sun with a high of 65.

Saturday
The better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a high of 61.

Sunday
Steady rain during the afternoon with a high of 66.

Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 64.

Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 60.




Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


