Fall colors 2023: Where to see the best colors of fall this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall foliage season is here! Here's where to find the best views across New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, and other parts of the country.

Foresters say this year's foliage season will be filled with vibrant colors.

Heading into the weekend of October 14, peak colors are expected across parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, Central New York, Chautauqua-Allegheny and Thousand Islands-Seaway Regions this weekend. ILoveNY.com is providing weekly updates on where to see the best colors.

The colors have reached their peak across northern Connecticut, and the changes are heading south. You can see the latest reports at Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

Only the northwest corner of New Jersey is nearing its peak. The New Jersey Forest Service is posting updated fall foliage conditions on its Facebook page.

Of course, fall colors can be seen all over the country. One of the best resources is a fall foliage prediction map from Smoky Mountains National Park. You can check color projections for anywhere in the country on a weekly basis through November 20.

Be sure to check the AccuWeather forecast too when planning your trip!

