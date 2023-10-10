5 tips to be your healthiest self this fall season

From fall allergies to raking accidents, immersing in the autumn season requires you to take care of your health.

Let's talk about five different tips from Cleveland Clinic to stay healthy this fall:

The fall is a beautiful time of the year, as the leaves change colors and the air gets crisper. However, all of these changes bring on seasonal allergies. Specifically, an estimated 15% to 30% of Americans are prone to these types of allergies.

Allergies can be more than just the sniffles. When the body's immune system reacts to pollen in the air, allergic rhinitis, better known as hay fever, occurs.

Fighting your fall allergies is possible.

Some simple solutions include but are not limited to, avoiding overloads of pollen by keeping your windows closed and wearing a mask when doing yardwork. After spending time outdoors, be sure to wash your hands and face as well as change your clothes.

You might try an over-the-counter medicine to help alleviate symptoms. Taking medicine is more effective when taken before allergies get really bad. You can get an idea of days with high pollen count through pollen forecasts from AccuWeather and abc7NY.

"Thankfully, over the past few years, so much has become available over the counter, so even just your basic allergy medicines that are available or worth taking, that's a good first place to start," Dr. David Hiltzik, the interim chair of otolaryngology at Staten Island University Hospital, said. "If it gets worse and continues, then you'd want to consult a physician."

When the warmer, brighter weather makes its way out, it sometimes makes us sad.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that routes from the changing of the seasons. It usually starts in the late fall, but there are some helpful ways to relieve the weight of SAD.

Light therapy, also known as phototherapy, projects artificial light through a light therapy box. This works to compensate for the lack of sunlight in the brisker times of the year.

Sitting by a light therapy box for 30 minutes or so can help to treat SAD.

The fall leaves are definitely a sight to see, but not when they pile up on your lawn.

You might think to yourself: "I'll get my workout in when I do the yardwork and rake the leaves."

You're right, yardwork is like a workout. However, like a workout, you need to start slowly and learn the process when you do your yardwork.

Before you grab your rake and clean up your yard, make sure you know how to rake properly to avoid hurting your back. To help prevent raking injuries, you can even stretch beforehand.

Along with your back, raking is also known to be hard of the heart, increasing the risk of heart attacks. Therefore, be sure to pace yourself and listen to your body when it needs a rest.

Hot cocoa around a bonfire is an autumn staple. But you do need to practice proper fire safety when enjoying a campfire to avoid any dangers.

Something you can do to take precaution is check your local weather advisories. It's important to know the speed and direction of the wind in your area even before setting up a bonfire.

You should also have a fire safety plan in place in the instance something bad does occur. This might include bringing a fire extinguisher and a cell phone to call emergency services.

Be sure to calculate your distances so that the fire is about 21 feet from your home and you are about 3 feet away from the fire.

Ensure someone is watching any children at all times as they do require supervision to help prevent any accidents.

Another tip to note is to never leave the fire unattended. Before you head in for bed, make sure the flames are completely out and that the fire is no longer active.

Since cooler air is dry, it has the effect of leaving your skin and hair dry.

Keep your skin moisturized, especially with the dry weather, by finding a moisturizer that works for you.

You can care for your hair by brushing gently, fraying away from tight styles and condition regularly.

Diving a little bit deeper, the cold air isn't just impacting the surface of your body.

Breathing in cooler, drier air can lead to respiratory illnesses like asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis and nosebleeds.

Considering a humidifier can help improve you breathing and reduce your overall risk for lung problems.

For more tips and information to stay healthy this fall, please visit: Cleveland Clinic.

