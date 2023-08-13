6-year-old girl has died after tragic crash in Massapequa kills several members of same family

A six-year-old has died from a suspected DWI crash in Massapequa last week.

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- A six-year-old girl has died after a tragic crash in Massapequa that killed several members of the same family.

Police say Michael Deangelo, 32, was speeding at 120 miles per hour last Sunday when he rear-ended a family going to get ice cream.

The crash killed a father and his two kids, and now his six-year-old granddaughter has also died.

Tests indicate Deangelo had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

He now faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funerals and ongoing medical expenses of the victims.

