6-year-old girl has died after tragic crash in Massapequa kills several members of same family

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- A six-year-old girl has died after a tragic crash in Massapequa that killed several members of the same family.
Police say Michael Deangelo, 32, was speeding at 120 miles per hour last Sunday when he rear-ended a family going to get ice cream.
The crash killed a father and his two kids, and now his six-year-old granddaughter has also died.
Tests indicate Deangelo had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.
He now faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funerals and ongoing medical expenses of the victims.
