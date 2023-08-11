DWI suspect was going 120 mph in crash that killed father, kids getting ice cream: Police

EAST MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police say a speeding 32-year-old driver was doing an eye-popping 120 mph when he rear-ended an SUV carrying a family getting ice cream, killing a father and two of his children, and leaving two others critically injured.

Michael DeAngelo had cocaine and fentanyl in his system following the Sunday night crash on Sunrise Highway, according to investigators.

DeAngelo is charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of manslaughter, six counts of assault, two counts of driving while intoxicated with drugs, one count of reckless driving and two counts of assault.

He is being arraigned at the hospital, where he is being treated for a compound fracture to the lower extremity and internal injuries.

He is alert, conscious and in stable condition.

Detectives were able to determine that, despite witness reports, he was not drag racing at the time of the crash.

Instead, he was going so fast that he passed fellow drivers, pulled over at a Speedway gas station, and then passed them again.

DeAngelo was driving 120.55 mph approximately one second before the fatal crash, police said.

He has two previous DWI arrests that were misdemeanors and one grand larceny.

