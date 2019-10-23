Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search

Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on September 26, 2019.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- The family of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez is refusing to give up hope, more than five weeks since she disappeared.

The family announced plans Wednesday morning for a new search that will take place on Sunday at 9 a.m.

"We will be combing new areas," said a family spokesperson. "We will be going door-to-door passing out fliers."

"We will never give up on you, Dulce Maria. And we are asking you, the public, not to give up on her."

The 5-year-old was reported missing during a family outing to Bridgeton City Park on September 16.

TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, missing for one month

EMBED More News Videos

Dulce Maria Alavez vanished on the afternoon of September 16, prompting an all-out search to find the 5-year-old girl.



The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative, but her son soon ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister

There is a $52,000 dollar reward being offered in the case.

Police recently released a sketch of a man they describe as a possible witness.

During the news conference on Wednesday, the family spokesperson also thanked local law enforcement for their efforts but said the family has not heard from investigators in a few weeks.

"They're not blaming the police, they're just upset there are no answers for them," she said.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing girlamber alertnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom with schizophrenia, 6-year-old daughter missing in Queens
NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in Harlem
Video: Man randomly punches 68-year-old woman on NYC sidewalk
NJ program offers job opportunities to those with special needs
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Ex-arm wrestling champ, mom accused of selling bogus cancer cure
West Point cadet found dead 4 days after disappearing
Show More
VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt in NJ
Video: Driver backs over woman, leaves her hurt on NYC street
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
LI worker killed while retrieving tool from under paving truck
More TOP STORIES News