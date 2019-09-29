Timeline: The search for missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez

A massive search was launched and an Amber Alert was issued as an all-out effort continues to find the girl.
Here is a timeline of events in this case so far:
SEPTEMBER 16
Before 4 p.m.
Surveillance video captures the last known images of Dulce. The video shows Dulce getting ice cream at a store with her mother, 3-year-old brother and an 8-year-old relative.
After 4 p.m.
Dulce arrives at the Bridgeton City Park with her relatives. She and her 3-year-old brother run off to play while her mother, Noema Alavez, stays in the vehicle with the 8-year-old relative.
4:20 p.m.
Dulce's 3-year-old brother returns to the car without his sister. Noema Alavez begins looking for her daughter, but cannot find her.
5 p.m.
Noema Alavez calls police to report her daughter missing.
SEPTEMBER 17
As word of Dulce's disappearance spreads, the FBI and members of the Bridgeton community join the effort to find the little girl.
An Amber Alert is issued shortly after 10 p.m.
EXPLAINED:What are the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert?
In the alert, police say it is believed Dulce was taken by a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male, roughly 5-foot 6-inches tall. He was believed to be wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.
Police say the man led Dulce from the playground to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows.
SEPTEMBER 18
People gather in Bridgeton City Park for a vigil, praying for Dulce's safe return.
SEPTEMBER 19
Family members issue another plea for help as the search for Dulce continues.
"We have not been able to eat nor sleep. You can't imagine what we are going through. We are very sad. Please help our family. I beg of you."
There is now a combined $20,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to the identification or conviction of a suspect.
SEPTEMBER 20
The reward for information grows to $25,000.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae issues a plea for witnesses to come forward: "We're asking them, we're appealing to them, we're encouraging them to come forward."
SEPTEMBER 21
The reward for information grows to $35,000.
SEPTEMBER 23
As the search for Dulce enters its second week, authorities ask anyone who visited the Bridgeton City Park on the day she vanished share photos and videos they took in the area.
SEPTEMBER 24
Investigators announce they were able to successfully contact Dulce's father, who lives in Mexico. The FBI said it was working on having agents interview the father face-to-face.
The FBI adds Dulce to its "Most Wanted Missing Persons" list.
SEPTEMBER 26
Dulce's family releases new video of the child as the search for her passes the 10 day mark.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube