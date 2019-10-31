Family of pilot killed in New Jersey plane crash grateful for no other loss of life

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of the pilot killed when a plane crashed into a New Jersey neighborhood this week said their hearts are broken, but they are grateful there was no other loss of life.
Dr. Michael Schloss, 74, was said to be an experienced pilot who was flying from Virginia to Linden Airport on Tuesday.
His plane crashed into a home in Colonia, causing multiple homes to catch fire.
Schloss' family released a statement on Thursday:
Today we are grieving the loss of Michael Schloss, loving husband, step-father, brother,
friend and physician. While our hearts are broken at our own loss, we are thankful there
does not appear to be any injury or loss of life to any other person. We are also thankful
to the first responders who were quickly on the scene of the accident.
Michael was a highly accomplished and respected pilot, with over 40 years of flying
experience, including years of experience on a variety of single and multi-engine aircraft.
He also enjoyed restoring vintage planes and performing in air shows. In the past 20
years, he flew in and out of Linden airport on a regular basis. On this sad day, Michael
was flying from Leesburg, VA to Linden, NJ to attend a medical conference on
cardiology and lipidology in New York City. We will remember Michael for his kind,
generous and loving spirit, his wonderful sense of adventure, and his great intellect.
Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended Syracuse University and the SUNY
Downstate Medical College. He completed his internship and Chief Residency at the
NYU School of Medicine. He was the co-clinical director of the NYU Center for the
Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease. He was an Associate Professor of Medicine at
NYU and had a private clinical practice since 1975. He was an avid lecturer and
consultant in the cardiology field.
The family has asked for their privacy to be respected during their time of grief.
A memorial service will be held in New York City in the next several months, but no specific arrangements for that service have been made at this time.
The family will hold a memorial service in Virginia in the coming weeks, tentatively the week of Nov. 10.
