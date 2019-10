Family of pilot killed in New Jersey plane crash grateful for no other loss of life

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of the pilot killed when a plane crashed into a New Jersey neighborhood this week said their hearts are broken, but they are grateful there was no other loss of life.Dr. Michael Schloss, 74, was said to be an experienced pilot who was flying from Virginia to Linden Airport on Tuesday. His plane crashed into a home in Colonia, causing multiple homes to catch fire.Schloss' family released a statement on Thursday:The family has asked for their privacy to be respected during their time of grief.A memorial service will be held in New York City in the next several months, but no specific arrangements for that service have been made at this time.The family will hold a memorial service in Virginia in the coming weeks, tentatively the week of Nov. 10.----------