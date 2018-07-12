FAMILY & PARENTING

Newborn leaves Bronx NICU 18 years after father

Jim Dolan has more on the special bond between a father, his son and their doctor.

Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A New York man knew his premature son was in great hands while in the NICU at a Bronx hospital -- because his baby's doctor and nurse also took care of him nearly 20 years ago.

Now at a bouncing 5 pounds, little Josiah Valentine is out of the woods -- and he left St. Barnabas Hospital for the first time in his three agonizing, but triumphant, months of life on Thursday.

While full term for a baby is 40 weeks, Josiah was born at 25 weeks and weighed only 1 pound, 12 ounces.

His family wasn't sure if he would make it out of the NICU, but now they can smile and breathe a sigh of relief.


The same team that took care of Josiah also took care of Josiah's dad, Javon, when he was born premature 18 years ago.

"The dad's mother came and she recognized everybody," Dr. Lazaro Lezcano said.

It's not surprising that Dr. Lezcano and Nurse Editha de Leon have both been at the hospital taking care of babies like Josiah for 30 years.

"It's a great feeling," de Leon said. "This is why we get up in the morning and come to work, they give us a reason to be here every day."

Javon knew his son was in good hands -- and now the entire family is finally home together.

