Friends and family are saying goodbye to a retired FDNY captain whose two sons were killed in the September 11th attacks.John Vigiano Sr. died last week after a battle with cancer and his funeral was held Saturday morning in Deer Park.His two sons followed him into service -- John Vigiano II was a firefighter and Joseph Vigiano was an NYPD detective.Both were killed while responding to the 9/11 attacks.In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation which supports first responders, veterans and their families.----------