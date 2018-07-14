DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) --Friends and family are saying goodbye to a retired FDNY captain whose two sons were killed in the September 11th attacks.
John Vigiano Sr. died last week after a battle with cancer and his funeral was held Saturday morning in Deer Park.
RELATED: Parents who lost 2 sons on 9/11 tell their story
His two sons followed him into service -- John Vigiano II was a firefighter and Joseph Vigiano was an NYPD detective.
Both were killed while responding to the 9/11 attacks.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation which supports first responders, veterans and their families.
