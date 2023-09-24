22nd annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk follows in the final footsteps of off-duty firefighter Stephen Siller honors those who died on 9/11.

22nd annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk honors those who died on 9/11

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 22nd annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk was held Sunday morning.

The 5K route follows the footsteps of off-duty firefighter Stephen Siller. On 9/11, Siller ran through a blocked off Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, now the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, to the Twin Towers where he died.

Siller was wearing more than sixty pounds of gear when he made the journey 22 years ago. Siller's brother started the Tunnel to Towers foundation in his honor.

Forty thousand people are expected to participate in this year's race. The route starts in Red Hook, Brooklyn and ends at the World Trade Center.

Country music trio Lady A will headline a concert after the run.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is held every year on the last Sunday of September.

----------

