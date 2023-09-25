Firefighters, union officials to discuss more recent FDNY member deaths from 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Firefighters, fire officers, and union leaders will hold a briefing on Monday to announce that the number of those who died from 9/11-related illness is now equal to the number of those who passed away on the day of the attacks.

The recent deaths of two more members of the FDNY brought the total number of FDNY members lost since 9/11 to 343.

EMT Hilda Vanetta and retired firefighter Robert Fulco are the 342nd and 343rd FDNY members to die from 9/11-related illnesses.

"With these deaths, we have reached a somber, remarkable milestone. We have now suffered the same number of deaths post September 11th as we experienced that day when the north and south towers fell. Our hearts break for the families of these members, and all who love them," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh wrote in a post online.

On Monday, officials are expected to remember Vanetta and Fulco and to discuss the thousands of people still living with 9/11-related illnesses.

This September marked 22 years since the terror attacks on 9/11.

