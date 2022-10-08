Iconic NYC toy maker FAO Schwarz celebrates 160 years in business

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Iconic New York City toy maker FAO Schwarz is celebrating 160 years in business.

The store planned a day full of festivities at their Rockefeller Plaza flagship on Saturday including performers of all kinds as well as sweet treats for anyone in attendance.

The giant toy store is a wonderland for children and parents alike and has braved many economic storms since the original FAO Schwarz store opened on East 14th Street in back 1880.

Its Rockefeller Center store closed for a few months during the coronavirus pandemic but reopened in August 2020.

Before that, its Fifth Avenue location, where it had resided for 29 years, closed in 2015 due to rising rent before reopening at its current spot in 2018.

