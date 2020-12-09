Iconic New York City toy store listed on Airbnb for special 1-time, 1-night stay

This holiday season, the FAO Schwarz's toy soldier is listing America's most beloved toy store on Airbnb for one-of-a-kind private access to its world of theater, imagination and wonder.
Though the holidays may look a little different this year, officials say the overnight experience will bring joy and cheer at a time when it's needed most.
With toys in every corner, from plush teddy bears to race cars and dreamy spaces to rest your head, guests will experience the store in a whole new light.
For those that prefer to cuddle on their own couch, FAO Schwarz is also hosting online experiences on Airbnb soothers can experience the magic of FAO Schwarz, no matter their location.
The one-time, one-night stay will take place on December 21, and is available to book for one New York City family of four from the same household starting December 15 at 12 p.m. EST for just $25 (plus taxes and fees). Featuring festive, family-friendly accommodations and activities previously only dreamed of, guests will have unprecedented access to the elements that make one of the world's oldest toy stores the most enchanting place in Manhattan, including:
- Free rein to wander and delight in the two-story, 20,000-square-foot toy wonderland (plus a private, socially distanced tour of the space with your host, a real FAO Schwarz toy soldier who will remain masked and six feet apart throughout!)
- Countless toys and games to choose from during your very own shopping spree -- courtesy of Airbnb
- A fantastic feast enjoyed amidst the mouthwatering backdrop of FAO Schweetz
- Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to play, explore and experience the theater of FAO Schwarz, including a music lesson on the store's iconic Giant Dance On Piano a Build-A-Bear workshop session, an opportunity to build your own remote-controlled car, which you can then race in the halls of FAO Schwarz, and an immersive science experiment guided by an FAO Schwarz professor
- Whimsically-designed lounging and sleeping spaces, including a real life sleigh bed and bunk beds with a slide
Interested guests should note that booking rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines, and those who request to book must prove New York City residency and currently live in the same household to minimize risk. Guests can rest easy knowing that the space will be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules and consistent with Airbnb Enhanced Cleaning Protocol.
To spread the magic and cheer to families and children near and far, FAO Schwarz will also be hosting Airbnb Online Experiences that can be enjoyed throughout the world, including:
- FAO Schwarz' Professor Abracadabra will host a magic lesson, in which those with a penchant for illusion will walk away with a few new tricks up their sleeves.
- FAO Schwarz' Professor Atlas will host a crash-course in chemistry, teaching science lovers how to make gooey, glow-in-in-the-dark slime.
- FAO Schwarz' toy soldier will host a festive holiday book reading to get guests in the spirit of the season.
Curious families can request to book these Online Experiences starting December 9 at 12 p.m. EST through Airbnb and the experiences will take place throughout the holiday season.
To share the spirit of the season, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to FAO Schwarz nonprofit partner St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children and leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
If roaming the aisles of your favorite toy store in footie pajamas with your family by your side sounds like your idea of heaven, you can request to book this overnight experience beginning December 15 at 12 p.m. EST.
The one-time, one-night stay is not a contest.
Airbnb is closely monitoring New York City infection rates and government policies, and will offer the guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb coupon and FAO Schwarz store credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.
TRENDING | Humpback whale spotted spouting off in the Hudson River in Manhattan
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube