The NYPD is searching three teens are wanted in connection to two alleged antisemitic incidents in Far Rockaway.

Three suspects wanted in connection to two alleged antisemitic incidents in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance footage of three suspects they're looking for in connection with two alleged antisemitic incidents in Queens.

Police say the group shouted antisemitic remarks at a 49-year-old man and threw rocks at him outside a synagogue in Far Rockaway on Friday.

A person from the group is also accused of threatening the victim with a razor. When a good Samaritan intervened, the individuals fled on foot in an unknown direction.

In a separate incident that occurred later that night, police say the three suspects pushed a man after he confronted them about antisemitic remarks.

No one was injured in the incidents.

The individuals are described as two males, and one female, all believed to be in their teens.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

RELATED | Anti-Defamation League reports 39% spike in antisemitic incidents in New York in 2022

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.