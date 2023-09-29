A Long Island parent reportedly filed a lawsuit in the deadly band camp bus crash in Orange County.

Lawsuit filed against driver, charter firm in deadly band camp bus crash in Orange County

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A parent has filed a lawsuit targeting the charter firm and driver involved in last week's deadly bus crash in Orange County.

The bus was transporting Farmingdale High School students to a band camp in Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit accuses both parties of negligence and "careless acts," which ultimately lead to the tragedy.

The suit does not specify the damages the parent is seeking.

This is believed to be the first lawsuit related to the crash.

Farmingdale High School was closed on Thursday as students, friends, and family mourned the loss of beloved band director Gina Pellettiere.

Pellettiere was tragically killed last week the charter bus blew a tire and careened off I-84 in Orange County.

The 43-year-old Massapequa mother and educator leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Beatrice Ferrari, retired teacher and dedicated trip chaperone, also died in the bus crash.

Ferrari's funeral was held Wednesday at St. Killian's Church. The 77-year-old retired social studies teacher enjoyed staying active with the band program.

Several students injured in the crash are still in the hospital. Though they are all expected to fully recover, they have suffered a very difficult loss.

