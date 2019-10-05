disney

Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates, ABC News
On Thursday, Aldo announced a new collection starring Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

"A tribute to Disney's true original and his bold sweetheart, this fun collection puts a Disney twist on your Aldo favorites," the company wrote in a statement.

The new collaboration has been promoted on Instagram with fun photos of everything from Mickey Mouse decorated handbags to Minnie Mouse embellished denim booties.



This limited-edition line includes heels, sneakers, handbags, and accessories that feature Disney's most beloved icons.

The collection is broken into two series. One category is "For the nostalgic," which includes playful bright pieces featuring Mickey and Minnie.

The other category is "For the modern," where there are more subtle and sophisticated styles that include both characters' silhouettes and patterns.

In total, there are over 25 items to pick from and lots of different designs to update your wardrobe with.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashiondisneyshoesretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Up Close: Impeachment inquiry begins
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Disney CEO's new book sheds light on how to be chief executive
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
Pipe-wielding suspect kills 4 homeless men in NYC, police say
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
10-year-old boy on bike killed in Brooklyn crash; Driver arrested
Woman donates puppy to teen whose dog was killed
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
Show More
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
LI man accused of raping, beating woman he met online
15-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run crash in NJ
Yankees beat Twins 10-4, take Game 1 of ALDS
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
More TOP STORIES News