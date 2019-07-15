glam lab

Glam Lab breaks down this summer's hottest hair trends: Short and carefree!

By Johanna Trupp
SOHO (WABC) -- As the summer approaches, the days get longer... but your hair should get shorter!

Glam Lab breaks down this season's hottest hair trends and SPOILER ALERT: they're about as carefree and easy as summer itself.

That's right! Glam Lab is showing you how to score the trendiest locks without a ton of maintenance.

From color, to cut to styling, we've got all the tips. From what to ask for at a salon, to quick tutorials on how to style and accessorize your hair at home!

To get the scoop, I went down to IGK Salon in Soho to let colorist, Stephanie Brown and stylist Ryan Austin get my hair on point. They gave me all the tips and tricks to not only keep my hair trendy but healthy.

Now, I'm sharing them with you! Check out this episode for some easy breezy summer hair inspo!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
