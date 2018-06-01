GLAM LAB

Ice baths are out... Cryo is in! Could your body handle -220 degrees?!

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
For the next episode of Glam Lab, I stepped into subzero degrees to get a dose of full body Cryotherapy!

We went to CryoEmpire in midtown to check out one of the safest, most efficient chambers out there.

CryoEmpire owner, Arty Perlov, explained why professional athletes take on the extreme cold all the time.

Short answer: it helps heal their bodies faster for peak performance. I despise the cold, so this was not the easiest of treatments for me.

Before stepping into -186 degrees, I had a minor freak out. So, are the few minutes of frost worth it?

Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see if I can handle the cold!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
